Marjama (foot) is in the lineup as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers.

Marjama was scratched from Thursday's contest with a bruised foot, but it doesn't seem like the injury is lingering enough to keep him from hitting. It's unclear if he's healthy enough to set up behind the plate yet, but it wouldn't be surprising for the Mariners to play things safely on that front given Opening Day is still two weeks away.