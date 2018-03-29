Marjama will bat eighth in the lineup Thursday against the Indians after Mike Zunino was scratched with side soreness.

The backup catcher will take over behind the dish and bat eighth in place of the injured Zunino. That said, Zunino could return as soon as Saturday after the Mariners' scheduled off-day Friday. Marjama hit .300 with a pair of home runs over 40 at-bats this spring but he'll be facing his toughest test to date Thursday with the Indians turning to Corey Kluber on the bump.