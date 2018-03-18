Marjama (foot) will start at catcher and bat sixth for the Mariners in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Marjama came on in relief of Tuffy Gosewisch behind the plate Saturday against the Athletics without incident, so the Mariners don't seem to have any concern about the foot injury inhibiting Marjama at this point. The 28-year-old is likely to open the campaign as the backup to primary catcher Mike Zunino.