Marjama went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

The rookie backstop acquitted himself well in his first major-league start, getting his first pair of big-league hits in the process. The 28-year-old Marjama should see additional playing time in the closing days of the campaign.

