Mariners' Mike Marjama: Productive in Monday's loss
Marjama went 1-for-3 with a double, stolen base and a run in Monday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the White Sox.
The 28-year-old backstop's bat has been active recently, as he'd accounted for an inside-the-park home run and three RBI two games ago against the Reds as well. Marjama flashed in what was a very brief initial regular-season exposure to major-league pitching last season, racking up a double and homer among his three hits over nine plate appearances at the tail end of the campaign. He's currently slotted in as the potential top backup to starter Mike Zunino, and with the latter yet to exceed 131 games in any of his five big-league seasons, Marjama could see a fair amount of action in 2018.
