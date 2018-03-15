Mariners' Mike Marjama: Scratched from Thursday's lineup
Marjama was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League lineup with a bruised foot, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Marjama fouled a ball off the inside of his foot Wednesday, and the issue is apparently still bothering the backstop. With the amount of injuries making their way through the Mariners' camp this spring, it's possible manager Scott Servais is simply playing it safe. More will hopefully be known following the conclusion of Thursday's contest, but consider Marjama day-to-day for now.
