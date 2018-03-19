Marjama will be the Mariners' backup catcher this season, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The role is clearly Marjama's now that David Freitas has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Marjama is hitting .286/.412/.607 with two homers in 14 games this spring. The 28-year-old has played in just five career major-league games and struggled to a .167/.244/.346 line in 21 games at the Triple-A level last year.