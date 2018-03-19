Mariners' Mike Marjama: Wins backup catcher job
Marjama will be the Mariners' backup catcher this season, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The role is clearly Marjama's now that David Freitas has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Marjama is hitting .286/.412/.607 with two homers in 14 games this spring. The 28-year-old has played in just five career major-league games and struggled to a .167/.244/.346 line in 21 games at the Triple-A level last year.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Listed as starting catcher Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Lands DH duty Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Productive in Monday's loss•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Homers in finale•
-
Mariners' Mike Marjama: Multi-hit effort in defeat•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...