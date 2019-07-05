Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: DFA'd again by Seattle
Wright was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
The Mariners purchased Wright's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on June 23, and he actually pitched fairly well with three runs allowed (two) earned across five innings. It's the second time the 29-year-old has been DFA'd by the Mariners this season, and he could make his way back to Tacoma if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
