Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Rough Mariners tenure thus far
Wright, who allowed an earned run on three hits and recorded a strikeout over an inning in a loss to the Twins on Thursday, owns a 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across nine innings since being traded from the Orioles on April 24.
Wright's six appearances in Seattle have rarely been smooth, as he's given up at least an earned run in four of them and has been touched up for multiple runs in half of those outings. He's now been scored upon in three straight trips to the mound, and his difficulty keeping the ball in the park overall this season (six home runs surrendered over 22.1 frames) have often been his undoing.
