Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Shipped to Seattle

Wright was traded from the Orioles to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Ryne Ogren, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The two teams struck a deal after Wright was designated for assignment by the Orioles over the weekend. Prior to being removed from Baltimore's 40-man roster, the right-hander allowed 14 runs through 13.1 innings of relief. The 29-year-old will provide bullpen depth for the Mariners.