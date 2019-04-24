Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Shipped to Seattle
Wright was traded from the Orioles to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Ryne Ogren, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The two teams struck a deal after Wright was designated for assignment by the Orioles over the weekend. Prior to being removed from Baltimore's 40-man roster, the right-hander allowed 14 runs through 13.1 innings of relief. The 29-year-old will provide bullpen depth for the Mariners.
