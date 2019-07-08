Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Sticking in organization
Wright accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma after passing through waivers Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Since none of the MLB's other 29 teams were willing to put in a claim for Wright, he'll remain in the organization after Seattle recently designated him for assignment for the second time this season. Between stops in the big leagues with the Mariners and Orioles in 2019, Wright has posted an 8.28 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 29.1 innings in relief.
