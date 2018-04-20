Mariners' Mike Zunino: Activated from disabled list Friday
Zunino (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against Texas.
Zunino went down with a Grade 1 left oblique strain in late March, which has kept him sidelined for the first few weeks of the 2018 campaign. The 27-year-old will likely be inserted into the Mariners' lineup for Friday's series opener after competing in three rehab outings with High-A Modesto earlier this week. In 124 contests last season, Zunino slashed a career-high .251/.331/.509 with 25 home runs and 64 RBI. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Mike Marjama to Triple-A Tacoma, which leaves David Freitas as Zunino's backup.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Catches full nine in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to be activated Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Inching closer to activation•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Continues to make progress•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Headed to Modesto for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: To begin rehab games Monday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...