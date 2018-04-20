Mariners' Mike Zunino: Activated from disabled list Friday

Zunino (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against Texas.

Zunino went down with a Grade 1 left oblique strain in late March, which has kept him sidelined for the first few weeks of the 2018 campaign. The 27-year-old will likely be inserted into the Mariners' lineup for Friday's series opener after competing in three rehab outings with High-A Modesto earlier this week. In 124 contests last season, Zunino slashed a career-high .251/.331/.509 with 25 home runs and 64 RBI. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Mike Marjama to Triple-A Tacoma, which leaves David Freitas as Zunino's backup.