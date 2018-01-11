Mariners' Mike Zunino: Avoids arbitration

Zunino agreed to a one-year, $2.975 million deal with the Mariners on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Seattle was able to reach an agreement with Zunino during the catcher's first year of arbitration, which wound up being a good move for both parties. Zunino is coming off a career year at age 26, slashing .251/.331/.509 with 25 home runs and 64 RBI. Although regression is sure to hit the Florida Gator product, Zunino will see a great deal of playing time for the Mariners in 2018 with Mike Marjama and David Freitas as the only other catchers on the club's 40-man roster.