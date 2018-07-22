Mariners' Mike Zunino: Back in lineup in DL return

Zunino (ankle) will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino will unsurprisingly be included in the Seattle lineup after the team activated him from the 10-day disabled list earlier with the day. With Zunino set to handle the bulk of the work behind the plate moving forward, Chris Herrmann will fade into a backup role and see his starting opportunities take a substantial hit.