Mariners' Mike Zunino: Blasts 19th homer in Friday victory

Zunino went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo homer Friday against the Yankees.

Zunino launched his 19th bomb of the year to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of a road victory. He's posted a very strong .482 slugging percentage, which has made him an excellent fantasy option at the catcher position.

