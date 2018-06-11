Mariners' Mike Zunino: Blasts game-tying homer in victory

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rays on Sunday.

Zunino's clutch 378-foot blast to left with Ben Gamel aboard in the sixth erased a 3-1 deficit. The slugging backstop has hit safely in six of eight June games, a span during which he's blasted a pair of homers overall. However, Zunino ever-present contact issues continue to keep both his batting average (.211) and on-base percentage (.275) at undesirable levels, and after whiffing another two times Sunday, his strikeout rate sits at a career-worst 38.8 percent over 160 plate appearances.