Mariners' Mike Zunino: Blasts two solo shots
Zunino went 2-for-3 with two solo homers, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
Zunino took Yovani Gallardo deep in the fifth inning before adding a second solo shot in the ninth-inning off Eddie Butler. The backstop has now collected five hits and three homers over his last two starts, raising his batting average from .196 to .210 over that span. His 16 homers are the fourth most among all catchers.
