Mariners' Mike Zunino: Catches full nine in rehab game
Zunino (oblique), who went 0-for-4 with a walk while catching all nine innings in a rehab game for High-A Modesto on Wednesday, is likely to join the Mariners at some point this coming weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The rehabbing backstop's anticipated return date comes courtesy of manager Scott Servais, who stated that Zunino would join the team "at some point on this road trip, probably in Texas". Despite the fact he's gone just 1-for-11 in three rehab games, Servais noted that Zunino is moving well behind the plate and appears "fully ready to go." The Mariners begin a three-game set against the Rangers on Friday night, and it appears the 27-year-old slugger may have a chance to make his 2018 debut in the favorable hitting conditions of Globe Life Park in Arlington at some point during the series.
