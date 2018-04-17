Mariners' Mike Zunino: Continues to make progress
Zunino (oblique) went 1-for-3 with a double and caught five innings Monday in his first rehab appearance at High-A Modesto.
Zunino is progressing as expected after successfully catching five innings and recording a double in Monday's matchup. If all goes according to plan, he should be inserted into the lineup as the the designated hitter in his second rehab game before progressing to catching a full game in the final contest of his rehab stint.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Headed to Modesto for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: To begin rehab games Monday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to return next week•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Ramps activity back up Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Expected to work out Monday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Won't return over weekend•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...