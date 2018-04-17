Mariners' Mike Zunino: Continues to make progress

Zunino (oblique) went 1-for-3 with a double and caught five innings Monday in his first rehab appearance at High-A Modesto.

Zunino is progressing as expected after successfully catching five innings and recording a double in Monday's matchup. If all goes according to plan, he should be inserted into the lineup as the the designated hitter in his second rehab game before progressing to catching a full game in the final contest of his rehab stint.