Mariners' Mike Zunino: Could return this weekend
Zunino (oblique) is expected to catch a minor-league game later this week before potentially returning to the Mariners this weekend, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Zunino didn't experience any issues during a simulated game Tuesday and will get the day off before heading to one of Seattle's minor-league affiliates for a game behind the plate. At this point, it seems likely that Zunino will be able to take the field with the Mariners sometime in Minnesota this weekend, as he's eligible to return prior to Saturday's contest.
