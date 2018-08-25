Mariners' Mike Zunino: Cranks 18th homer

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Seattle's 6-3 victory over Arizona on Friday.

The Seattle backstop cranked a sixth-inning solo shot in this contest, giving him 18 on the season. His profile is pretty much established at this point, as Zunino has remained a decent source of power at a position where it can be hard to find that quality, but his .193 batting average and .253 on-base percentage make him a major drain on each of those categories.

