Play

Mariners' Mike Zunino: Day off Friday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Friday's matchup against the Indians.

After starting six of Seattle's last seven games, Zunino will get a well-deserved day off. Zunino has been dialed in since the start of September, as he's logged a .333/.410/.630 line and slugged four home runs over 17 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast