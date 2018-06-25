Mariners' Mike Zunino: Day off Monday

Zunino is not in the lineup Monday against Baltimore, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Zunino will sit for the second time in three games after a three-strikeout game Sunday. He's hitting just .121 with a 48.6 percent strikeout rate over his last 10 games, numbers which aren't too far from his .194 average and 40.5 percent strikeout rate on the year. Chris Herrmann starts in his place Monday.