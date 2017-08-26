Mariners' Mike Zunino: Day off Saturday
Zunino is out of the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zunino will take a seat following four straight starts behind the plate, including a 3-for-5 day with a home run and a double during Friday's series opener. In his place, Carlos Ruiz catches Yovani Gallardo on Saturday.
