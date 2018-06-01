Mariners' Mike Zunino: Dealing with minor quad soreness

Zunino had some quad soreness in Thursday's game, but is available off the bench Friday and is expected to start Saturday and Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like general soreness and normal off day for Zunino, but the fact that a specific body part was cited as being sore is worth noting. Nonetheless, he is expected to catch the next two games. David Freitas will start behind the dish and hit ninth in his stead.