Mariners' Mike Zunino: Diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
Zunino (oblique) is dealing with a Grade 1 oblique strain, which should allow him to return to the field in 10 days, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Zunino's tests revealed good news as the catcher will likely be back in action once he's eligible to return from the disabled list. In his place, Mike Marjama will likely handle the primary catching duties with David Freitas serving as the backup.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lands on disabled list•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Scratched with sore side Thursday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes deep three times Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Struggling at plate early•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Avoids arbitration•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out again Sunday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...