Mariners' Mike Zunino: Diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain

Zunino (oblique) is dealing with a Grade 1 oblique strain, which should allow him to return to the field in 10 days, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Zunino's tests revealed good news as the catcher will likely be back in action once he's eligible to return from the disabled list. In his place, Mike Marjama will likely handle the primary catching duties with David Freitas serving as the backup.