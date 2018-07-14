Mariners' Mike Zunino: Does batting cage work Friday

Zunino (ankle) did some work in the batting cage Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Zunino continues to slowly ramp his activity back up in an effort to be ready for return at the conclusion of the All-Star break. The slugging backstop also continues to throw and hit off a tee, but he's yet to resume running.

