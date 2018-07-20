Mariners' Mike Zunino: Does not return Friday
Zunino (ankle) will likely need a couple more days before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino may embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, though there hasn't been any official word on the matter as of yet. The catcher went down with an ankle injury against the Angels on July 4 and was expected to miss around 2-to-3 weeks, so he's currently right in the middle of that timetable. Expect to see him back with Seattle next week for a two-game set with the Giants beginning Tuesday.
