Mariners' Mike Zunino: Does not return Friday

Zunino (ankle) will likely need a couple more days before returning from the 10-day disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Zunino may embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, though there hasn't been any official word on the matter as of yet. The catcher went down with an ankle injury against the Angels on July 4 and was expected to miss around 2-to-3 weeks, so he's currently right in the middle of that timetable. Expect to see him back with Seattle next week for a two-game set with the Giants beginning Tuesday.