Mariners' Mike Zunino: Drives in three Monday
Zunino went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBI Monday in Houston.
Zunino hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and added a solo homer in the eighth. The catcher also struck out twice, bringing his season rate up to 38.1 percent. Zunino's .470 slugging percentage is tied with his 2016 career high, so he's doing plenty of damage when he's able to put the ball in play.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...