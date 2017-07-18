Mariners' Mike Zunino: Drives in three Monday

Zunino went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBI Monday in Houston.

Zunino hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and added a solo homer in the eighth. The catcher also struck out twice, bringing his season rate up to 38.1 percent. Zunino's .470 slugging percentage is tied with his 2016 career high, so he's doing plenty of damage when he's able to put the ball in play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast