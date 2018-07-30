Mariners' Mike Zunino: Drives in three Sunday
Zunino went 2-for-5 with three RBI from a run-scoring single and two-run double in a win over the Angels on Sunday.
Zunino showed a knack for timely hitting in the win, closing out a seven-run explosion in the first inning with a two-bagger that plated Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel. He brought Gamel across again in the third with single to center that closed out the Mariners' scoring on the afternoon. The backstop also survived a violent collision with Healy in the eighth while chasing a foul ball in front of the Seattle dugout, remaining in the game after taking a few minutes to recover. The multi-hit day wrapped up a strong series for Zunino at the plate, as he went 5-for-14 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and a run during the three-game set.
