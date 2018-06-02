Mariners' Mike Zunino: Enters game Friday

Zunino (quadriceps), who was held out of the starting lineup Friday, subsequently entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth and went 1-for-2 in the extra-innings win over the Rays.

Zunino reached on an infield single in his initial at-bat, particularly notable in the sense that it was quad soreness that kept him out of the starting nine Friday. The slugging backstop extended his modest hitting streak to three games in the process and is expected to take back his usual starting spot behind the dish for both of this weekend's games.