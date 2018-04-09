Mariners' Mike Zunino: Expected to work out Monday
Zunino (oblique) is expected to take part in an on-field workout Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino's activity level during the session should provide the Mariners with a good gauge of the catcher's health as he works back from a strained left oblique muscle, which has prevented him from playing this season. If Zunino checks out fine during the workout, he would likely increase his activities in the days to follow and could be a candidate to return over the weekend, when the Mariners will host the Athletics for a three-game series.
