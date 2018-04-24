Mariners' Mike Zunino: First homer of season Monday

Zunino went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Zunino's first round tripper of his injury-shortened campaign opened the scoring on the night for the Mariners, as he blasted a 428-foot shot to left in the fifth that plated Mitch Haniger. The slugging backstop's two hits were his first of the season, following an 0-for-9 over the prior three games. Contact has unsurprisingly been a problem thus far, as Zunino has already struck out seven times over his first 14 plate appearances.