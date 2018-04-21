Mariners' Mike Zunino: Four strikeouts in season debut
Zunino (oblique) went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his return to the lineup Friday.
His struggles at the dish didn't stop the Mariners from winning the game, but it was hardly an auspicious start to Zunino's 2018 campaign. Strikeouts are likely always going to be a part of his profile, but the 27-year-old was able to overcome them last season and post a strong fantasy campaign thanks to a .355 BABIP. It remains to be seen whether he can repeat that performance on balls in play moving forward.
