Mariners' Mike Zunino: Gets breather Thursday
Zunino is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino will head to the bench for a breather after starting the previous four games behind the dish. The backstop is hitting .204/.268/.431 with nine homers through 40 games this season. David Freitas will start behind the dish and hit ninth in his stead.
