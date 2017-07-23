Mariners' Mike Zunino: Gets day off

Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

It'll be a routine off day for Zunino, who will turn catching duties over to Carlos Ruiz following four straight starts. After busting out for 10 home runs and a .304 average in June, Zunino's low-contact ways have predictably caught up with him this month. He's hitting .184 while striking out in 34.6 percent of his plate appearances in July.

