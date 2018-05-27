Mariners' Mike Zunino: Gets rest after heroic blast
Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino will be rewarded with a rest in the series finale after smacking a walkoff solo home run in the 12th inning of Saturday's win. He'll be replaced behind the plate by Chris Herrmann, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
