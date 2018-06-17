Mariners' Mike Zunino: Gets rest Sunday

Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He'll cede duties behind the dish to David Freitas as the Mariners conclude their homestand Sunday. Zunino recorded his only hits of the four-game series Friday, reaching base on a single and connecting on his 11th home run of the season.

