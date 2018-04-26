Mariners' Mike Zunino: Go-ahead round tripper Wednesday

Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

The slugging backstop went deep for the second time in the last three games. All four of Zunino's hits so far in his injury-shortened season have come over the last three contests, and after striking out on seven occasions over his first four games, he's encouragingly whiffed only once in the seven at-bats he's logged the last two nights.