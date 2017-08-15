Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes deep in blowout defeat
Zunino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.
Zunino's 378-foot shot to right center in the fifth provided one of the few bright spots for the Mariners in the rout. The slugging backstop has continued to generate solid power numbers as the season has unfolded, but he's cooled off at the plate overall in the second half. After slashing .281/.336/.623 with a .394 wOBA and .342 ISO over 125 plate appearances between May 29 and July 8, Zunino has just a .200 average and .286 OBP in his 84 plate appearances since the All-Star break, while also sporting a massive 39.3 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...