Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes deep in blowout defeat

Zunino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.

Zunino's 378-foot shot to right center in the fifth provided one of the few bright spots for the Mariners in the rout. The slugging backstop has continued to generate solid power numbers as the season has unfolded, but he's cooled off at the plate overall in the second half. After slashing .281/.336/.623 with a .394 wOBA and .342 ISO over 125 plate appearances between May 29 and July 8, Zunino has just a .200 average and .286 OBP in his 84 plate appearances since the All-Star break, while also sporting a massive 39.3 percent strikeout rate.