Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes deep three times Wednesday

Zunino went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 exhibition victory over the Brewers.

The slugging backstop got off to a slow start early on during camp, but it's safe to say he's settled in nicely after Wednesday's power display. Zunino is now up to five home runs on the spring and has gone 11-for-16 with 10 RBI over the past five games. Due to his high strikeout rate, Zunino is often prone to long slumps, but when he's dialed in, few catchers can match his fantasy production.