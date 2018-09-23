Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes deep

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Zunino took Alex Claudio deep in the sixth inning to record his 20th home run of the season. It was only his second long ball of September, though he has now reached the 20-homer plateau in consecutive seasons. Despite that, he has taken a step back after an apparent breakout 2017 campaign, seeing his slugging percentage dip by 100 points.