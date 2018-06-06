Mariners' Mike Zunino: Goes yard Tuesday

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

The two-run shot helped ice the game early, putting the Mariners ahead by six in the second inning. The 27-year-old is hitting just .211 and is striking out at a 38.6 percent clip, but he remains on the radar at a shallow offensive position. His nine home runs trail only Gary Sanchez and Salvador Perez among all catchers.