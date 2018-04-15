Mariners' Mike Zunino: Headed to Modesto for rehab stint
Zunino (oblique) will head to High-A Modesto to begin a 2-3 game rehab stint, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zunino heading to Modesto is merely for logistical reasons, as the Nuts will be at home for the entirety of his projected rehab stint. The team plans for Zunino to catch 5-6 innings in the first game, serve as the DH in the second and catch a full nine innings in the final contest. Should everything play out as planned, Zunino would be actived by the Mariners later in the week. In the fantasy realm, Zunino can provide power numbers, but the career .209 hitter is typically a batting average drain. Last season was the lone exception, as Zunino managed a .251 mark across 124 games.
Mariners' Mike Zunino: To begin rehab games Monday
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to return next week
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Ramps activity back up Tuesday
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Expected to work out Monday
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Won't return over weekend
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Could return this weekend
