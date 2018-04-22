Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench Sunday

Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After opening the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury, Zunino returned to start behind the plate for the first two games of the series with Texas, going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in those contests. Zunino will receive a routine day of rest for the series finale, allowing David Freitas to pick up a start at catcher.