Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench Sunday
Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After opening the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury, Zunino returned to start behind the plate for the first two games of the series with Texas, going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in those contests. Zunino will receive a routine day of rest for the series finale, allowing David Freitas to pick up a start at catcher.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Four strikeouts in season debut•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Catches full nine in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely to be activated Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Inching closer to activation•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Continues to make progress•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...