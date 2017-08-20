Play

Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench Sunday

Zunino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino will head to the bench for a day off after starting five straight games behind the plate, registering three multi-hit games over that stretch. Carlos Ruiz will take over for him at backstop, batting ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast