Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench
Zunino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zunino will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Monday's series opener. Lefty-hitting Chris Herrmann will pick up a start behind the dish in his place.
