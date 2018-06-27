Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hitless in return to lineup

Zunino (thumb) returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles and went 0-for-4 with one strikeout.

Zunino's bruised right thumb had kept him out of Monday's series opener, but he was back in his usual spot behind the dish Tuesday. The backstop's struggles at the plate continued, however, and he's now hitting just .043 (1-for-23) with a double and a walk over his last seven games.