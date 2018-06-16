Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits 11th homer

Zunino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Seattle's 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

It was the 11th homer of the season for the Seattle backstop, who has hits in five of his last seven games to go along with two homers and four RBI over that time. He's still hitting just .211 with 70 strikeouts over 161 at-bats, but Zunino remains useful as a decent source of power at a shallow offensive position, as demonstrated by the double-digit homers and the respectable .453 slugging percentage.