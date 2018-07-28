Mariners' Mike Zunino: Hits 13th homer

Zunino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Seattle's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Angels on Friday.

Zunino went yard for the first time since his return to the lineup after a stint on the disabled list with an ankle injury, tagging Andrew Heaney with this fifth-inning opposite-field blast. He has 13 homers this season - a respectable total for a catcher - but Zunino's .192 batting average and .253 on-base percentage put a cap on how much fantasy value can be gleamed from the power he brings to the table.